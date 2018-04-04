Police presence in Davenport after multiple search warrants issued

If you saw a heavy police presence in Davenport Wednesday morning, it was due to police serving search warrants throughout the city.

Between the hours of 6 - 8 a.m., officers from the Davenport Police Department's Emergency Services Team, Bettendorf Police Department's Emergency Response Unit and the Scott County Sheriff's Office Emergency Services Team served six residential search warrants in the city of Davenport.

Davenport police assure residents there is no danger to the public and the areas of the search warrants are secured.

No injuries were reported. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are following up on the investigations. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.