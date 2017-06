A large police presence responded to the area around 9th St. and Filmore around 3:30 a.m. This area is on the city's west side and near Riverview Terrace Park.

TV-6 had a crew on scene who saw police searching the area.

Davenport Police told KWQC they could not confirm if anyone was hurt or what officials on scene were investigating.

Stick with TV-6 for updates on-air and online.