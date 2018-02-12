Bettendorf Police respond to shots fired on Magnolia Drive-UPDATED

UPDATE: Officials released details on the incident that happened Sunday afternoon on Magnolia Drive. Officers responded to a shots fired incident in the 2500 block of Magnolia Drive, on Sunday, February 11, around 12:56 p.m.

When officers arrived, it was confirmed that a shooting had taken place. The say a home and two vehicles were hit by bullets and were damaged. There were people in the house, but no injuries were reported. Detectives and an evidence technician were called out to the scene to assist.

At the time of the shooting, a vehicle was possibly observed driving by with 3-4 occupants. The description of that vehicle is not available at this time. No more information is available.

If anyone has any information related to this incident please call Bettendorf Police Department at 563-344-4015, then press 9, or call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.

ORIGINAL: There was a large police presence on Magnolia Drive in Bettendorf Sunday afternoon, February 11. We have reached out to the Bettendorf Police Department and are waiting for more information.

