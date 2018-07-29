Police pursuit between Jackson and Dubuque Counties ends in arrest

A police chase from Bellevue, Iowa to Dubuque, Iowa ended in the arrest of a 29 year-old man. Bellevue police tell TV-6 Daniel Arsenio Rodgers is in the Dubuque County Jail facing eluding, OWI, and drug charges. Rodgers is also being held on several warrants.

Police say they responded to the Baymont Hotel in Bellevue around 2 a.m. Sunday for reports of a fight. Once they arrived, an officer got out to speak to someone on scene. He tells TV-6, a truck, driven by Rodgers, drove into the parking lot, saw the officer, and took off. The officer pursued Rodgers on Highway 52 towards Dubuque with speeds reaching around 110 miles per hour. Outside of St. Donatus, Iowa, Rodgers pulled over. As the officer got out of the car to approach, the officer says Rodgers then sped away again. As the officer pursued Rodgers, he tells TV-6 he saw three separate flashes coming from the truck. He cannot confirm if it was gunfire, but police are investigating.

The chase continued just outside of Dubuque where sheriff’s deputies deployed “spike strips,” also known as stop sticks. The strips disabled Rodgers’ truck and he was arrested by Dubuque County Sheriff’s deputies.

