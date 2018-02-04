Police pursuit ends in 2 arrests

A deputy with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office attempted to pull over a vehicle around 4 p.m. Feb. 3. The vehicle was in the area of Highway 20 and Derinda Rd. in rural Elizabeth.

Officials said the driver, later identified as 28-year-old Rheem Balal Muhammad of Chicago, stopped on a shoulder and fled.

Shortly after, the Sheriff's Office K-9 was deployed. Muhammad was later found in a different vehicle in the area of S. Becker Rd. Officials said Muhammad then stole that vehicle and let them on a pursuit.

It all ended around the initial area of the attempted traffic stop, where the sheriff's office said Muhammad crashed. He was taken into custody and is charged with:

Fleeing to elude police

Possession of a controlled substance

Multiple traffic violations

Theft of a motor vehicle

Officials told TV-6 Muhammad's passenger, 24-year-old Kenya Mcgrew of Rock Island, was also taken into custody. She's charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance