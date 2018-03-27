Police pursuit on Interstate 80 ends near Durant exit

Police pursued a vehicle on Interstate 80 in the Quad Cities area Tuesday night, March 27th, ending in minor damage to a squad car and the driver taken into custody.

Police say Illinois State Police initially attempted to stop the vehicle in Illinois and it eluded them, driving into Iowa. Iowa State Police located the suspect vehicle near the I-280 interchange on Interstate 80 in Scott County. A 10-mile pursuit ensued and ended west of Durant on I-80.

An Iowa State Police official says the driver was 38-year-old Ernest Gaston. He had previous warrants, including from a different pursuit in the area last year.

Walcott officers assisted and a squad car suffered minor damage.

Gaston was sent to Cedar county jail and charged with eluding, possession of controlled substance, and traffic violations.

