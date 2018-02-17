Police pursuit stretches over 70 miles through the QCA, driver still on the loose - UPDATE

UPDATE: TV-6 spoke with Officer Ron Russell with the Gulf Port Police Department about the pursuit. Russell said it started after trying to perform a routine traffic stop shortly after midnight on Highway 34 near Gulf Port. He said Henderson County Sheriff's Office assisted and chased the vehicle, a Red Monte Carlo, through the county and then handed it off to Warren County.

A press release by the Mercer County Sheriff's Office said their officers also assisted in the pursuit. Officials said their aid was requested for a "high speed" pursuit by the Warren County Sheriff's Office.

The release goes on to say mutual aid was requested at 1 a.m. and deputies were able to deploy stop sticks in two locations. Officials said this partially disabled the vehicle and the pursuit continued at more moderate speeds into Rock Island County.

The release also said the chase ended in Davenport and three individuals were taken into custody. TV-6 checked back in with the police department regarding those taken in. Davenport Police said they were brought in for questioning as part of the investigation but were not arrested.

Davenport Police said the investigation is still ongoing.

ORIGINAL: A police pursuit ended in Davenport on Feb. 17, but the chase originated in an Illinois village over 70 miles away.

Davenport Police couldn't confirm where the chase started, but Henderson County Sheriff's Office confirmed the pursuit originated in Gulf Port, Illinois. The village is located just across the river from Burlington.

TV-6 doesn't know the details of how the pursuit started or the path the vehicle took, but Davenport Police confirmed that the chase was halted by their officers.

Davenport Police said stop sticks were used to stop the vehicle at 6th St. and Ash St.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle then fled on foot and has still not been caught. The car also had multiple passengers, but police said they were not arrested.

No injuries or damage to police vehicles were reported by the Davenport Police.