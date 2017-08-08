Police remember fallen officer, manhunt underway

Early Tuesday morning, police were searching for a suspect in the shooting death of Clinton officer, Gary Michael.

Michael, 37, was shot during a routine traffic stop late Sunday night. Police say suspect Ian McCarthy, 39, ran from the scene after crashing his car.

Investigators consider McCarthy armed and dangerous. They believe he's still in the Clinton area.

Meantime, the Clinton Police Department is remembering the fallen officer, posting a tribute to Facebook. It says, in part,

"We are saddened and horrified that Officer Gary Michael has been taken from his family, his department and his community. His life cut short by the act of a cowardly and evil man. As we search for his killer, we are all reminded of what a good person Gary was and how much he cared about his family and the City of Clinton."

Nearby communities are on high alert as the search intensifies.