Police remove dogs from Clinton home without power, heat or water

Clinton police have released information on an investigation into two dogs removed from a home earlier this week.

Police say the Clinton Humane Society asked for help to remove two pit bull dogs from a home in the 400 block of 4th Avenue North. According to a news release, the dogs were bloody and covered in feces. The home also had no power, heat or running water.

The homeowner told police the dogs were fighting inside the home and she was unable to control them, so she called for help. The homeowner said one dog was killed by another dog.

Police say they are still investigating.

