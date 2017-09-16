Police respond to armed robberies at two Davenport businesses

Davenport police are investigating armed robberies at two separate locations on Friday night, September 6th.

The first scene began around 9 p.m. with police surrounding the Dollar General on Locust and Perry Street. Police tell KWQC that one person went into the business with a handgun and got away with money.

The second case happened around 9:30 at O'Reilly Auto Parts on west Locust Street. Again, one person with a handgun took off with cash. Police are investigating whether these incidents are related. So far no arrest has been made.