Police are investigating a break-in at a Quad City shopping mall.

On July 3rd, 2018, Davenport police officers responded to a burglary alarm at 320 W Kimberly Road (NorthPark Mall) around 3:30 in the morning.

When officers arrived, they found that a glass door had been shattered near the food court.

Officers reviewed surveillance video and determined that at least one person took items from a kiosk in the center of the mall. Detectives are following up on the incident.