Police respond to gunfire early Saturday in Muscatine

Police are investigating a shooting where gunfire struck a home and possibly a parked car early Saturday in Muscatine. Just before 3 a.m. on September 9th, several people reported hearing gunshots in the area near the 300 block of Locust Street.

Officers made a thorough search of the area and spoke to residents. They then found several shell casings in the alley directly behind 507 W. 5th Street. Police say a vehicle parked behind the home may have been struck by at least one of the bullets.

Officers then located several bullet holes in the back of the residence located at 507 W. 5th Street. There were people inside at the time but no injuries were reported.

Muscatine police ask that anyone with information on this incident contact them at 563-263-9922 Ext. 249.