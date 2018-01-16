UPDATE: Man faces charges after stabbing on Garfield Avenue in Dubuque

UPDATE: Dubuque Police say a 28-year-old man faces charges after a stabbing Tuesday morning around 10:45.

Dubuque police take a suspect into custody as they investigate a man stabbed on Tuesday, January 16, 2018. (Charlie Grant, KCRG-TV9)

Michael Scheckles of 911 Garfield Avenue faces charges of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say they responded to Scheckle's home for a report of a stabbing. As officers arrived on scene, they found a 52-year-old man inside a truck leaving the scene with stab wounds to his chest and back.

Police say the victim told them Scheckles did it. The victim then went to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Scheckles is in the Dubuque County Jail awaiting a court appearance. His charges could lead to up to 2 years in prison and up to nearly $7,000 in fines.

Police say if anyone has information on this case, to call them at (563) 589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at (563) 588-0714.

-------------------------------------------------

Authorities are responding to a stabbing at 911 Garfield Avenue in Dubuque.

Police say one person with stab wounds was taken to the hospital.

One suspect is being pursued at this time.

