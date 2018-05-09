UPDATE: Police say Michigan cold-case suspect might be serial killer

The Latest on police excavations in Detroit area as part of cold case investigation (all times local):

Arthur Ream — Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections

3 p.m.

Authorities say a man serving life for the 1986 killing of a Detroit-area girl could be responsible for cold-case slayings of other girls reported missing decades ago.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told reporters Wednesday that investigators suspect 69-year-old Arthur Ream is a serial killer.

The FBI and other agencies are digging in a forest in Macomb Township for the remains of 12-year-old Kimberly King. She was last seen in 1979.

Ream was convicted in 2008 in the slaying of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki, who was last seen in 1986. After his conviction, Ream led police to her remains in the same wooded area, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.

Police questioned Ream last year after other prison inmates said he boasted about killing several other girls.

Authorities resumed digging in a Michigan forest Wednesday for the remains of as many as seven girls who have been missing for decades.

The FBI and other agencies restarted the work at a site about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northeast of downtown Detroit in Macomb Township, police said.

Crews arrived there Monday and began digging in earnest Tuesday for the remains of Kimberly King, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen in 1979 in Warren. She is the only one of the missing girls who has been publicly identified.

Police began searching the site after speaking with a man serving life in prison for the slaying of another girl whose body was found nearby.

"We certainly are convinced we have the right area. It's just a sad type of situation," said Bill Dwyer, Warren's police commissioner.

King's sister, Konnie Beyma, said she has been in contact with detectives.

"I obviously am hoping for a recovery," Beyma told The Associated Press in an email.

In 2008, Arthur Ream led police to the body of 13-year-old Cindy Zarzycki in the same wooded area. She was last seen in 1986 after being lured to a Dairy Queen in Eastpointe, just north of Detroit.

Ream was convicted of first-degree murder in her slaying and sentenced to life in prison. After his conviction, he told investigators that Zarzycki's body was buried near a creek. He also drew a map of the site and spent about an hour at the search scene with authorities before being returned to prison.

Zarzycki had been dating Ream's son at the time of her disappearance. Authorities said Ream, now 68, tricked her by telling her that he was planning a surprise party for his son.

At the time of his conviction for Zarzycki's killing, he was already serving a 15-year sentence on an unrelated molestation charge involving a 14-year-old girl.

On Wednesday, police said Ream boasted to fellow prisoners that he had killed several other girls.