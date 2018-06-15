Police say 12 year old girl fatally shot in Chicago

Police say a 12-year-old girl has been fatally shot and a man wounded in a shooting outside a gathering in Chicago.

The shooting happened late Thursday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police say a 36-year-old man heard shots and realized that he had been struck in the leg. Police say the girl was shot in the neck. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the man's condition was stabilized at the same hospital. Names of those involved haven't been released by authorities.

Police said in a statement early Friday that no arrests have been made.

