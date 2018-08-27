Police say Bettendorf man arrested for providing drugs, alcohol to minors

A 23-year-old Bettendorf man has posted bond after being arrested on multiple charges from over the weekend.

The Bettendorf Police Department were called to the 700 block of 14th Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, police say Francisco Cano Madrid was hosting a party where juveniles and adults were drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana.

Police say there was approximately 30 underage juveniles drinking and smoking while inside of the home. According to police Cano Madrid admitted to living at the home.

Multiple people inside the residence were found with marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.

Cano Madrid is charged with Hosting a Drug House Gathering and Possession Under Legal Age, both misdemeanors. He was released on his own recognizance.

