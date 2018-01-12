Police say Burlington shooting victim consented to being shot

A juvenile who was shot originally told police it happened during a robbery. According to police, he now says he knew the shooter and he agreed to being shot.

Police were called around 10:23 Monday night, January 8 to 1003 Summer Street to the report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. When first responders arrived a juvenile was located and taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

The victim initially told police that he was robbed and the suspect shot him during the robbery. Officers found the location of the shooting several blocks from where the incident was reported to authorities.

After further investigation, police say they discovered the shooting was intentional and the victim consented to being shot in the hand by another juvenile known to the victim. They say the injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 16 year old juvenile was charged with carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor; and reckless use of firearm-serious injury, a class C felony. The juvenile is being held in juvenile detention awaiting a court hearing.