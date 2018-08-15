Police say Davenport man charged after trafficking stolen guns

A Davenport man is being charged with Trafficking Stolen Weapons among other charges after police say he knowingly sold stolen guns.

Police were called to the 2700 block of Boise Avenue referencing a burglary on May 7, 2018. Police say 23-year-old Kody Brinkley entered the residence after the victim's girlfriend alerted Brinkley saying he could come in. Police say the victim had left the home before Brinkley entered.

Once inside, police say Brinkley was told by the victim's girlfriend that he could take "whatever he wanted" and left him alone in the home. Police say he took three guns and then left.

During the timeframe of May 7 - May 22 Brinkley met up with another suspect and made the transfer of stolen guns.

Brinkley is charged with Conspiracy to Commit Non-Forcible Felony, 2nd-degree Theft and Trafficking Stolen Weapons, all felonies.

He was released on his own recognizance.