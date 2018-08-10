Police say Davenport woman poured alcohol on child, threatened to kill them during Facebook live

A Davenport woman is being charged with misdemeanor Child Endangerment after police say she threatened to kill her child on Facebook live.

Just before 11 a.m., police were called to the 3500 block of West 43rd Street for a report of a person pouring alcohol on her child and stating she was going to kill them.

Police say 29-year-old Darshanda Trenette McNeal was on Facebook live and poured rubbing alcohol on her disabled 2-year-old child. During the Facebook live, police say McNeal threatened to kill her child. McNeal initially told police she did this for an unknown reason, but police say she later told them she did it "for fun".

The infant was taken to the hospital for treatment but did not sustain any physical injury.

McNeal is being held on $2,000 bond.