Police say Iowa woman had 80g of pot in police parking lot

Police became suspicious last Wednesday when they say they detected the odor of marijuana coming from Kristin Price’s vehicle.

At the time, Price, 26, was notably “in the parking lot of the police station,” according to a Storm Lake Police press release.

The release says officers questioned the Ida Grove woman who then consented to a search of the vehicle where police "located and seized over 80 grams of marijuana.”

Price is now charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to affix a drug tax stamp.

She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $5,000 bond.