Police say charges pending in Morrison vehicle burglaries

Police are investigating dozens of vehicle burglaries that happened in the same area of town. On Friday, June 30, 2017, Morrison Police received numerous reports of vehicle burglaries that occurred in the southwest area of Morrison, on West Morris, West South, West Park, South Hall, and South Grape Streets.

During the burglaries, police say three vehicles were set on fire, causing interior damage to the vehicles. Three other vehicles were vandalized with a Sharpie marker.

Police say the suspects took various items such as cash, cigarettes, music CD's, keys, a tablet, flashlights, softball bats and other items from the vehicles. T

At this point, police say they are investigating 26 reported burglaries. The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigation Unit assisted the Morrison Police.

Police say the investigation continues with charges pending. They have not reported the names of any suspects at this time.