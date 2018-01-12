Update: Police identify suspect in I-80 shots fired

The suspect in the shots fired incident has been identified as 60-year-old Charles Johnston.

According to criminal complains filed against Charles Johnston, the Illinois man pointed a handgun and fired at Iowa State Patrol Sergeant David Saldivar after Saldivar had approached the vehicle.

The complaint states Saldivar returned fire at Johnston.

He was taken into custody and is being charged with Attempted Murder and Assault on a Peace Officer with a Dangerous Weapon.

There were no injuries to law enforcement or the suspect during the encounter.

The Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Cedar County Sherriff’s Office, Scott County Sherriff’s Office, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, West Branch Police Department, West Liberty Police Department, Department of Transportation and Emergency Medical Services assisted in the incident.

________________

PREVIOUS STORY:

Authorities arrested one person today for firing a gun at an Interstate 80 rest stop and at a truck stop.

The Iowa State Patrol says it started about 2:30 p.m. They responded to a 911 call for shots fired along the interstate, and ended when they caught up with the suspect at the Pilot Travel Center. That's at the exit for Atalissa. No one was hurt.

Police haven't said why the suspect opened fire, but they did say he shot at several motorists at that gas station.

The State Patrol says the suspect then started driving down the road next to the gas station, but stopped. That's when they say troopers and the gunman held a brief standoff and exchanged gunfire.

The suspect's windshield was shot out. Police say he gave up relatively willingly.

Seven different departments responded. Iowa State Patrol says the incident went so smoothly partially due to their level of teamwork.

"Wherever it's at, if you're a law enforcement officer you're going to back your fellow law enforcement officer brother and sister because we're all we have. If we don't respond and help each other out we're in big trouble. That's what we do. This seems like a lot of people but it's not unexpected because when we call for help, everybody mobilizes," said Sgt. Jose Varela.

The gunman's name has not been released yet and the incident is still under investigation.

