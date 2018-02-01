Police say juvenile car theft 'epidemic' continues into 2018

Bettendorf Police Captain Keith Kimball says 2018 has started just like 2017 when it comes to car thefts across the QCA.

Police have called it an epidemic over the last year.

"The trend is still going on," Kimball said. "It's not stopping."

Last Friday his department chased three kids, ages 13-15 in a stolen vehicle. The pursuit ended in the eastern part of Davenport after police say the three swerved to try to hit an officer. They later crashed into a telephone pole and ran from police before being arrested.

"These three are well known by law enforcement in the Quad Cities, well known to juvenile court and at least some on both sides of the river," Kimball said.

According to police, one of the three had escaped the juvenile system in Illinois, stole a car and came back to the Quad Cities.

"They have shown repeated behavior time after time after being caught and going through the juvenile system," Kimball said. "They're going to turn around and commit the same exact thing as before and not change their behavior."

Bettendorf Police have also recovered five stolen cars in January, all from the same place near Casey's on State Street.



View Bettendorf Jan 2018 cars recovered in a full screen map

Police believe the three charged in the police chase are responsible for those cars as well.