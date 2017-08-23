Police say man accused of stealing fire truck has had multiple run-ins with the law

Shelley Katzenburger works in downtown East Moline and noticed a heavy police presence on her way home Tuesday afternoon.

"East Moline police went past and I thought that was kind of strange," Katzenburger said. "I pulled down the road to head to my house and noticed all of the lights."

Katzenburger said she gathered with a crowd to see a fire truck that had been stolen and crashed on an embankment of the Mississippi River in Hampton. Police said they tried to fish out 40-year-old Nathan Stottler who appeared to be swimming away from police.

"He was in the river for at least an hour before he gave in."

Stottler was charged with two counts of theft and aggravated DUI. He is being held in the Rock Island County jail on a $250,000 bond. However, court documents shows this isn't Stottler's first run in with police. In July he was charged for spitting on a police officer and resisting arrest. He was also convicted in 1999 for resisting officers during a drunk driving arrest. Stottler's next court date is September 5.