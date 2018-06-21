Police say man broke into shed and stole laptop after damaging car in McDonough County

An Urbana man has been arrested on criminal trespassing and burglary charges in McDonough County.

Police say 19-year-old Kavon I. Johnson of Urbana entered a machine shed on May 24 just after 1 a.m. The shed, located in the 19,000 block of North 1150th Road in rural Adair, Illinois was broken into and had items damaged and stolen.

Police say a window was broken and a vehicle inside of the shed was damaged. A Dell laptop and a backpack were taken from inside of the damaged vehicle.

On June 3, police say Johnson entered the shed again and the same vehicle was damaged a second time.

Sheriff detectives have charged Johnson with two counts of Burglary, Criminal Damage over $500 and Criminal Trespass to a building.

Johnson is currently being held in the McDonough County Jail in lieu of bond. More arrests are expected and the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Macomb Police Department with their assistance in the incident.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.