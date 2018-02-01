Police say middle school shooting was accident

The Latest on a Los Angeles school shooting (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

A Los Angeles police spokesman says a middle-school shooting that wounded four children was accidental.

Spokesman Josh Rubenstein says the 12-year-old girl arrested in Thursday's shooting was being booked on a charge of negligent discharge of a firearm on school grounds.

Twelve-year-old Jordan Valenzuela, a classmate, tells The Associated Press that he talked to her just after the shooting.

He says she was sobbing and kept repeating, "I didn't mean it." He says she told him that the gun was in her backpack and that it accidentally went off when she dropped the bag.

The shooting left one teenager critically wounded and three other children injured.

___

5:15 p.m.

Students at a Los Angeles middle school have been reunited with their parents after a shooting that left a teen critically wounded and three other children injured.

Dozens of parents anxiously waited for hours to be reunited with their kids after the Thursday morning shooting.

Staff members walked students out one at a time. Some parents cried as they hugged their children.

Los Angeles school police officials said shortly before 4 p.m. that all of the students had been released from the school.

Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and was expected to recover. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the wrist, two other students were grazed by bullets and a 30-year-old woman was also injured.

A 12-year-old girl was being questioned by police after the shooting.

___

1:48 p.m.

Doctors say the most seriously injured victim of a Los Angeles middle school shooting has a good medical prognosis.

The teenage boy was brought to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center in critical condition and is in intensive care.

Doctors told reporters Thursday conference that the boy was struck in the temple but no vital structures were hit.

Dr. Carl Richard Chudnofsky says the youth is doing well.

A teenage girl who was struck in the wrist is described as resting comfortably.

Doctors also say that two other children whose injuries were initially described as abrasions actually suffered grazing gunshot wounds but were treated and released.