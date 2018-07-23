Police say suspect wanted after stealing car, pulling gun on victim in Davenport

Davenport police are looking for a suspect who they say pointed a gun at a victim after stealing their car.

On Friday, July 6, just after 1:30 a.m., officers arrived at the 1200 block of East Locust in reference to a robbery and vehicle theft. Upon arrival, officers learned the victim had left his vehicle running while inside a store and when he came outside, the suspect was pulling away in his car.

Police say the victim grabbed onto the car and was drug across the parking lot towards Bridge Avenue. Once at Bridge Avenue, police say the suspect pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim and then fled the scene.

The suspect was described as a black male, 16-19 years old, about 5’08”, 150 to 160 pounds. If you know who this is or have any information about this crime, call the tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip here. You can also download the free app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.