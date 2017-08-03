Police say two cars stolen overnight in Blue Grass, Iowa

Car thefts are not only happening in the metro Quad Cities. The problem has spread out into more rural areas. Police in Blue Grass say a resident had two cars stolen on Wednesday night, August, 2.

In a report on the Blue Grass, Iowa Police Department Facebook page, Sergeant Jahns says one of the vehicles led Eldrige Police and Davenport Police on a pursuit, but due to safety reasons, it was called off.

Jahns says this incident is a reminder of the importance of locking your car doors and keeping your valuables locked inside your homes. He asks residents to report anything suspicious, and to look out for each other. He says if you find yourself questioning if you should call 911, the answer is yes every time.

