Police say two women arrested after robbing woman at gunpoint in Davenport

Two women are in custody after police say they robbed a woman at gunpoint on Friday in Davenport.

Police say 33-year-old Nancy Hoffman and 29-year-old Amber Woods are both being charged with 1st-degree Robbery, a felony and Hoffman is also being charged with 2nd-degree Burglary, also a felony.

On Friday, Aug. 10 police were called to the 1500 block of Leclaire Street just before 3:30 p.m. Police say Hoffman arrived at a house, displayed a shotgun and demanded money from the victim. Police say Hoffman took a wallet that was sitting on the table after the victim told her she had no money. Police say Hoffman then left the home and then left the area with Woods, who was waiting outside in a car. Woods, according to police, acted as a lookout during the robbery.

Woods is being held on $25,000 bond and Hoffman is being held on $35,000 bond.