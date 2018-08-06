Police search for Dixon man wanted in connection with drugs and stolen guns

Police in Dixon are looking for a man who they say is wanted as part of a drug investigation. On June 18, 2018, police from Dixon, Illinois executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of West 3rd Street. During the search, police say they located methamphetamine and stolen guns inside the residence

Police say 29-year-old Daniel Eddy of Dixon is wanted on multiple warrants. Eddy is wanted on a warrant for Aggravated Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Stolen Firearms and Possession of a Firearm Without Requisite FOID, all felonies.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Eddy they are asked to call

the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1000.00 with information leading to an arrest.