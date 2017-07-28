Police in Iowa search for man accused of snapping puppy's neck

An Iowa police sergeant calls it the worst case of animal abuse he's seen in years. Police in Des Moines are looking for a man who they say snapped the neck of a puppy.

They say 25-year-old Christopher Vogel was at a friend's apartment when they got in a disagreement over wifi. Vogel threatened to snap the neck of his friend's 3-month-old corgi.

Police say Vogel grabbed the dog and took it into the hallway where it was found bleeding from the nose. Police on scene agreed the dog needed to be put down. It died on the way.

Police say they spotted Vogel on scene, but he disappeared into the woods. They haven't been able to find him since. They're now asking for the public's help in finding him.