Police search for missing 14-year-old Iowa boy

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old Cedar Rapids boy who was last seen riding his bicycle Thursday afternoon.

Victor Stevenson is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds.

He wears glasses and was last seen wearing khaki cargo shorts, a white and gray striped shirt, and grey and black shoes.

His bicycle is described as gold with blue accents, and he was last seen riding it at around 3 p.m. in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Police say Stevenson has high functioning autism and describe him as being developmentally delayed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cedar Rapids police at (319) 286-5491.