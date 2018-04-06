Police searching for California man who left manifesto threatening to kill police and "many other people"

Police are searching for a California man who broke into his parent's house and left behind a threatening 20-page manifesto.

Investigators say Dustin Hamilton left a binder in the kitchen detailing how he hated San Francisco police and planned to kill them and as many other people as he can.

His family says they came home Wednesday from vacation to find two of their guns missing, a shotgun and a 357 Magnum Revolver.

They say the 44-year-old is schizophrenic and hasn't been taking his medication.

"We believe it's a credible threat because he obviously has the ability with those firearms in his possession to carry out that threat," San Jose Police Dept. Sgt. Enrique Garcia said. "So our focus is to try to locate him and to let everyone know in the Bay area to be on the lookout for this person and call 911 immediately.

Police say Hamilton already has two outstanding warrants for assault and vandalism.