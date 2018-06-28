Police searching for driver who hit pedicabs in California, leaving one driver to fight for his life

Authorities in California are looking for the driver who hit two pedal cab drivers, leaving one fighting for his life.

Police say the accidents happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:15 new San Francisco's pier 29.

According to witnesses, the driver of a light color sedan hit the first pedicab that was carrying a family of four.

None of the passengers were seriously hurt but the driver sustained life-threatening injuries.

The car then sped off, hitting a second pedicab as it left.

That driver was not seriously hurt.