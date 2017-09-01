Police searching for elderly missing Illinois couple

The Belvidere Police Department has issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory Alert for an elderly couple.

David G. Cregeen and his wife, Lois T. Cregeen left their home at 11:15 am, headed to Union Savings Band in Belvidere.

The couple never made it to the bank, and they have not returned home.

David suffers from dementia.

David is male white, 5'6".

He is 150 pounds.

He has gray hair and blue eyes and wears glasses.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with yellow stripes and blue jeans.

His wife Louis is 5'2". She is 120 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a white multi-stripe colored top and blue pants.

The couple is driving a white 2013 Dodge Charger with the Illinois license plate 522-5634