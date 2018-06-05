Police searching for man in Nashville after allegedly killing his former supervisor with hatchet

Police are still searching for the man accused of fatally stabbing his former supervisor with a hatchet at a gym in Tennessee.

Nashville police are looking for 36-year-old Domenic Micheli in connection with the attack.

Witnesses told police that Michele, armed with a hatchet and another bladed instrument, attacked Joel Paavola around 7 a.m. Monday.

According to detectives, Paavola fired Micheli 14 months ago.

Friends of the victim say that Michele showed signs of paranoia and would post long rants on Facebook. Micheli is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He was arrested by the U.S. Secret Service on April 27 for driving his car to a checkpoint near the White House and refusing directives to move.