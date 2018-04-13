Police searching for man who used counterfeit bill to pay for cigarettes in Moline

The Moline Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they say used a counterfeit $50-bill at a 7-Eleven in Moline.

Police say the suspect entered the 7-Eleven to pay for a pack of cigarettes on Saturday, March 31. The suspect is described as being a white male with short dark hair, he was seen wearing a dark colored shirt and blue jeans. He was in a dark Chevy pick-up truck, an extended cab with unknown Illinois registration.

If you have any information about these crimes or any person(s) involved, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or submit a Web Tip. You do not have to give your name. CRIME STOPPERS will pay a cash reward of up to $1000 and you can remain anonymous.