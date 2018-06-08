Police searching for woman they say scammed cashier at Moline Walmart

Police are searching for a woman who allegedly scammed a cashier out of $500 at a Moline Walmart.

On Saturday, May 5, police were called to the Walmart after a "quick-change scam". The woman went to purchase two beach balls, handed the cashier money and then asked for the change in different denominations.

The woman is seen on surveillance video hiding some bills in her hand and then hands the rest of the cash back to the cashier asking for different denominations. This continues for several more transactions. All-in-all, police say she stole $500.

Do you recognize her? If so, call the anonymous tip line 309-762-9500, submit your tip here or tap the app P3 Tips. You could earn a cash reward.