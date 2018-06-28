Police see rise in road rage incidents

Two teenagers are in the Linn County Detention Center after a road rage incident in North Liberty. A state patrolman said this problem is on the rise.

Just before 9:30 Wednesday morning, North Liberty police reported one of the teenagers pointed a gun at another vehicle on Interstate 3801. Those teenagers from Cedar Rapids are facing weapons charges.

Two weeks ago, police say a man showed a gun after a crash in North Liberty. That man is facing charges. While drivers showing or using a gun is not common, aggressive behavior while driving is.

A 2016 study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety shows nearly eight of every 10 US drivers admit to expressing anger, aggression or road rage that year. Bob Conrad patrols Iowa's highways as a state trooper and he agreed, road rage is escalating.

"We'll get calls quite a bit about 'this car just cut me off, this car is running people off the roadway, this car is making bad passes, this car is going really fast," said Conrad.

The AAA Foundation described it as extreme behavior like ramming a vehicle. getting out to confront a driver, following too closely or making angry gestures.

Nearly nine out of 10 drivers said they've felt aggressive driving as a threat to their personal safety. Trooper Conrad said, instead of letting emotions get in the way, people need to remember that nobody's perfect.

"If you let the other person upset you, not only are you part of the problem but you can start making other mistakes yourself," said Conrad.