Police seek missing Iowa teen

UPDATE: The City of Ankeny has announced Brianna Hubby was found Wednesday morning and is safe.

Original story:

Ankeny Police are asking the public’s help finding a 15-year-old girl who disappeared after school nearly five days ago.

Brianna Hubby is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 120 pounds, last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black yoga pants with white lettering, and white tennis shoes.

Hubby was last seen leaving Ankeny High School on foot at around 3 p.m. last Friday.

A social media post by the Ankeny Police regarding the search of Hubby reads “given personal issues, her family fears she may be in danger.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Polk County Dispatch at (515) 286-3333 or Detective Nate Lampe at (515) 289-5267.

Ankeny is approximately 20 minutes north of Des Moines.