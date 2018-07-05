Police seek suspect in Muscatine cemetery thefts

Police are seeking a man suspected of stealing brass vases from Memorial Park Cemetery in Muscatine.

Criminal charges are being filed against Thomas E. Thornburg, 44, and police are asking anyone who knows his whereabouts to contact them.

On June 22, the cemetery reported a large number of brass vases had been stolen from the individual grave sites.

“Detectives were able to recover a large amount of the brass vases and return them to the owners,” according to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, which is now “actively seeking” Thornburg.

Anyone with information should call Muscatine Police at (563) 263-9922 or their local police department.