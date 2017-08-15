Police seeking public's help in locating wanted woman

Police are looking for a woman who is wanted for her involvement in a meth case out of Mercer County.

Cime Stoppers of Mercer County say that law enforcement is asking the public for help locating 26-year-old Erica Sandusky. They say the Matherville woman failed to appear for a pre-trial conference for a Mercer County methamphetamine case.

Sandusky is facing Class X and Class 1 felony counts stemming from an arrest in 2015.

A judge issued an arrest warrant in Mercer County Circuit Court Monday morning, August 14.

Anyone with information about Sandusky's whereabouts is encouraged to contact police.

