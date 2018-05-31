Police seek clues in Moline man's 1994 disappearance

Steve Asplund was 32 and due to marry in four months when he left a friend’s house in his red Ford Mustang on the night of Jan. 9, 1994.

He has not been seen since.

Asplund’s fiancée, who is not a suspect in the case, began searching for him the next morning when he still had not returned to his home in the 1500 block 28th Avenue in Moline, about five minutes from his friend’s house.

Later that same day, Asplund’s Mustang was discovered three miles from his home under the I-74 Bridge by the Mississippi River in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Police failed to find a body during a search of the water but did recover potential evidence from his vehicle.

“Forensic testing was completed on the car and evidence in 2014, but all the evidence in the car belonged to Steve or his fiancée,” Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin recently told KWQC.

“There are hair fibers that were recovered that are being examined for mitochondrial DNA evidence, but we don’t have those results yet.”

Another clue surfaced in 1994 several months after the discovery of Asplund’s car when his insurance card was found at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in Rock Island County, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, which also reports that “foul play is suspected in his disappearance.”

According to the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, Asplund, who today would be 57, has not used his credit cards or withdrawn money from his bank account since he disappeared.

He was last seen wearing a Chicago Bears jacket, white sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and tennis shoes.

His case is still open 24 years later but has grown cold in recent years.

“We got good tips at first in 1994 but a suspect was ruled out in 2014 after a cold case review and interview of the suspect,” Griffin said.

“There are no current suspects in the case and no new leads.”