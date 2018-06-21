Police warn drivers not to drive through flooded streets after recent rain

From Davenport and Bettendorf Wednesday to rural Henry County, Illinois Thursday, several streets have flooded in our area recently.

Wednesday night, several inches of rain fell and flooded many streets in the area.

"Don't be driving through standing water," said Iowa State Patrol Trooper Dan Loussaert, advising about the dangers of it.

The National Weather Service says about a foot of moving water can sweep a car off of the road.

"If it is running [water], the roadway may deteriorate a little bit and you may get sinkholes," Trooper Loussaert added.

The most recent street flooding in the QCA did not sweep cars off of the road, but it did leave drivers stranded.

Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten says they had a few calls Wednesday night for stranded drivers, but all were able to walk out of their car to higher ground.

"A lot of the air pickups for the engine are down lower," said Trooper Loussaert. "All of a sudden you only need a foot of water in certain vehicles and it scoops up the water and sucks it up into the engine and causes a lot of damage."

Local mechanics have been working to fix cars damaged by floodwaters.

"Here on 53rd we had four towed in." said Craig Ash, General Manager of QC Auto Service. "Commonly the cars dead and won't start and the check engine light is on. I know the State Street Location has had several also with the same issues."