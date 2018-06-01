Police warn parents after E. Moline child struck by car

Police say the case of a child struck by a car Wednesday is a reminder for moms and dads.

“Parents should work with their children at a very young age to understand how and where to cross the street,” said East Moline Police Detective Darren Gault.

“Residential roadways are just as dangerous as busy roadways and learning to safely cross the roadway is important.”

An 8-year-old East Moline girl is now hospitalized in critical condition after she was struck by a car in the 1400 block of 18th Avenue around 7:30 p.m. last Wednesday.

Police say she and two other children ran into the street so that the car’s driver did not have time to stop.

No charges are expected in the case.

Gault says all kids should be reminded of the dangers and know street safety.

“Teach them to use crosswalks and intersections and always obey traffic control devices and pedestrian crossing signals.”