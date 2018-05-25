Police will have extra security at Geneseo High School graduation following fabricated threat by student

The Geneseo Police Department will be closely monitoring a high school graduation this weekend.

Police say there was a threat reported to the department after a possible threat of violence was going to take place at the upcoming graduation.

Police investigated the threat with cooperation from Geneseo High School administration. The investigation is ongoing, however, the police department has been able to confirm the threat was fabricated by a student.

The Geneseo Police Department and the high school will be taking extra security measures to ensure student safety. The graduation ceremony is expected to go as planned.

If you have any information pertaining to this investigation you can contact the police department at 309-944-5141.