Police worried car thefts would turn to carjackings, that fear is now a reality

When KWQC first started investigating the car theft problem in the Quad Cities Area, police often warned that car thefts would escalate in number and in severity.

Davenport Police told KWQC in May of 2017 they were worried car thefts would become "more prevalent and aggravated in nature," and they were worried the next step could be carjackings.

"We're worried this will escalate into other things, that is the fear," Davenport Major Jeffery Bladel told KWQC at the time.

Since then, kids have stolen cars and committed a litany of other crimes with them: shoplifting, crashes, shots fired and shootings.

After two cases this week, it is how the cars have been stolen that has escalated.

Moline Police say two girls carjacked a vehicle with a woman inside on Monday Night.

Davenport Police say four juveniles pulled a woman out of her car and stole her phone Wednesday Afternoon.

"Certainly those are violent crimes against our community members that we don't want to have happen," Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said Thursday.

"The fact that they are endangering themselves is one thing," said Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin. "But, the fact that they are now choosing to endanger another innocent person that is in the car with them is just out of this world."