Pollen count "very high" in the Quad Cities

If you suffer from ragweed allergies, then you know the pollen count is high. Quad City allergist Dr. Mark Blaser has been measuring pollen since Aug. 14th, when it was 20 grains/cubic meter. That was considered low.

Things have quickly changed. On Augst 23rd, Blaser says the pollen count is 200 grains/cubic meter which is "very high".

Dr. Blaser says when it gets to that level, typically, the count will remain high for the next seven to 10 days and then gradually begin to fall.

The only interruptions would come from cold rains and morning fog, which isn't in the immediate forecast.