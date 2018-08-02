Pope Francis changes church's stance on death penalty

Pope Francis has formally declared that the death penalty is never admissible, and the Catholic Church will work towards its abolition around the world.

(Photo Source: Catholic Church in England and Wales / MGN

The change has been added to the Catechism of the Catholic Church.

It makes official a position Pope Francis has articulated since he became Pontiff.

The Vatican's change in teaching on the death penalty has been some time coming.

Both John Paul the Second and Benedict the Sixteenth spoke out against the death penalty, but Pope Francis has officially changed it on the books.

"The key point here is really human dignity," Vatican Spokesman Greg Burke said. "The Pope is saying that no matter how grievous the crime someone never loses his or her human dignity."

Pope Francis has also supported eliminating the death penalty because of the possibility of error in the Judicial System.

"One of the rationales for the death penalty in Catholic teaching historically was to protect society," Burke said. "Obviously the state still has that obligation. That's not being taken away here, but they can do that in other ways."

While in the U.S. the death penalty is still legal, almost all countries in Europe have abolished it.

Indeed eliminating capital punishment is a precondition for entrance into the European Union.

Of course the Pope's decree is not binding on any country but it is a sign that support for capital punishment is becoming less and less acceptable.