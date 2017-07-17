Population growth on the horizon for Muscatine

The city of Muscatine is working to spur economic growth and increase its population within the next few years. Several construction projects are underway to make the downtown area more livable. City leaders hope the renovations will promote growth in the downtown area and increase the number of residents. Community Development Director, Dave Gobin said the goal is to make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

"The street is reconstructed for walk-ability, which means they probably will narrow it for travel lanes but broaden it a bit more for pedestrian traffic."

Since 2000, the population of Muscatine has grown by 1,000 people. With the current population at 23,000 Gobin hopes to increase that number to 30,000 residents by 2025.

"You should see the majority of the building and construction in the downtown area, other than residential build up and storefront work to happen over the next few years."

With nearly 10 corporations based in Muscatine, Gobin said many of the employees are commuting. He hopes the improvements encourage many of them to reside in Muscatine rather than driving from another city. While an exact timelines is uncertain, Gobin said the majority of the projects should be completed by early 2019.

"It's almost like a recruitment for millennials and empty nesters."